What’s happened so far in 2023:

After firing former Big Ten Coach of the Year Pat Fitzgerald this offseason, Northwestern (2-2, 1-1 Big Ten) seemed like it could be in a worse spot than last year — finishing an abysmal 1-11 was a season the Wildcats do not want to remember. However, the team already has two wins over the University of Texas at El Paso and a conference win over Minnesota, making them 2-0 at home this season.

However, they’ve been handed blowout losses to Rutgers and No. 17 Duke on the road. Interim head coach and defensive coordinator David Braun has brought the Wildcats hope, but they will need much more than that with No. 6 Penn State coming up.

Key offensive player:

Redshirt-senior receiver Bryce Kirtz turned his college career around after just barely eclipsing 200 receiving yards the past two seasons due to injury. He is now on pace for over 1,000 yards in his final season. Kirtz had a career game in the Wildcats’ overtime win versus Minnesota, recording 10 receptions and 215 yards to go along with two touchdowns. He’s already set a single-season high in total yards.

If the veteran receiver can stay healthy, he has a bright future ahead of him. Northwestern will need him against the upcoming No. 6 Penn State and Iowa secondaries.

Key defensive player:

Redshirt-senior linebacker Bryce Gallagher has made the Wildcat defense roar thus far. The captain had a game-high 13 tackles against Duke and held the secondary on its feet. The team did not allow a single passing touchdown that game. Overall, Gallagher’s 44 total tackles rank second in the Big Ten and lead the team. The Wildcats need his leadership and presence Saturday to contain sophomore Nittany Lion quarterback Drew Allar, who has not thrown an interception and only taken two sacks this season.

Weaknesses:

A couple of players do not make a whole team. However, Gallagher has been the only real bright spot on defense — Northwestern has given up nearly 26 points per game, good for 12th in the conference. This is nothing new, as the Wildcats have finished bottom three in scoring defense the past two seasons.

It doesn’t get much better on the other side of the ball — senior quarterback Ben Bryant ranks ninth in the Big Ten in passing yards per game, and senior running back Cam Porter — despite averaging 4.1 yards per carry — ranks 18th in the conference. Though the offense ranks middle of the pack in the Big Ten, the defense is not holding up its end of the bargain.