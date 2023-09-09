Marvin Harrison Jr. is back.

Head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that the biggest jumps in college football are made between weeks one and two. The statement even applies to the most decorated players.

The junior receiver caught two passes for 18 yards in Ohio State’s season opener Sept. 2.

Saturday, he notched his longest-career reception.

Under a minute and a half into No. 5 Ohio State’s 35-7 win over (Football Championship Subdivision) No. 25 Youngstown State, junior Kyle McCord spotted Harrison down the left side of the field and hit him in stride for a 71-yard score even though Day said the play wasn’t designed for him.

“It surprised all of us on third down,” Day said. “The guy you think that they’d be doubling would be him and then all of a sudden he popped it, so Kyle found him.”

Two possessions later, McCord found the unanimous 2022 All-American in the end zone for six more.

“Just [have to] continue to use that momentum and continue to use that experience and grow and create more of those,” McCord said.

In fall camp, Harrison said he likes his odds in any situation, so maybe fans should, too.

Out of the slot, he beat the Penguins’ double-team coverage of defensive backs Amarian Robinson and Tyjon Jones, perfectly timed up for a 39-yard lob from McCord.

“However many [times] you simulate game reps, you can’t do it until you’re actually in a game in front of 110,000 people in the ’Shoe, so I think he [Kyle] is definitely more comfortable,” Harrison said.

Sophomore quarterback Devin Brown took the reins in the Buckeyes’ first possession of the second quarter, but when McCord returned in their second drive, he took a liking to Harrison.

A 21-yard pass, then eight, then nine, McCord connected with Harrison for 38 more yards.

Junior receiver Emeka Egbuka put the cherry on top with his first score of the season — a 28-yard pass from McCord with 3:06 to play before the half.

Harrison could have possibly had a third, first-half touchdown when he was hit in the hands in the middle of the field and dropped the pass — a rare sight on the day.

“It wasn’t a great performance, then,” Harrison said. “I’m not beating myself up about it, the one play. We’ll continue to move on.”

With an expected Buckeye win, it was presumed by many that Harrison would not play much of the second half, but that was not the case.

Harrison played through Ohio State’s final drive but did not have a single reception in the second half and only one target, a deep-incomplete pass from Brown.

On the day, Harrison topped Ohio State’s leaders in receiving yards — 160 — and receptions with seven. He said this performance did not bring him any relief, however.

“There’s definitely things you continue to get better at,” Harrison said. “You never know what next week holds, just have to get ready for practice this week.”

His talents were missed in last week’s quiet game, but the Big Ten’s 2022 Wide Receiver of the Year and Biletnikoff Award finalist is still 62 yards and a score behind where he was at this point last season.

Harrison said all that matters is the team has gotten ‘the win both times.’ The rest will follow.