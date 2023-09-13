Ohio State dropped to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 college football poll Monday, marking the first time the program has fallen outside the top five since Jan. 11, 2022.

The Buckeyes aimed to make a strong statement in their home opener against Youngstown State after a lackluster start to the season.

Ohio State surpassed its total 21 points against Indiana by scoring 28 in the first half versus the Penguins, and junior quarterback Kyle McCord threw for 258 yards, his highest passing yardage since September 2021.

They went on to defeat Youngstown State 35-7.

Despite the blowout victory, their performance didn’t impress many, including 62 sportswriters and broadcasters nationwide.

The performance of Ohio State, despite being a high-ranking team, has yet to match the level of competition it has faced. Both matchups were against unranked teams in which the Buckeyes’ margin of victory was 24 points.

Meanwhile, the top five teams have wiped out opponents, with Florida State handing out the biggest defeat of 66-13 in week two against Southern Miss.

Georgia has taken the No. 1 spot in college football rankings, while No. 4 Texas jumped ahead seven spots following an upset over Alabama, ending the nation’s longest home win streak.

Ohio State’s Big Ten rival, Michigan, holds the No. 2 spot, with Penn State ranked a spot below the Buckeyes. No. 3 Florida State and No. 5 Cal State are the remaining top-five teams.

The Buckeyes have a chance to climb up the poll as they face Western Kentucky and quarterback Austin Reed at Ohio Stadium Saturday for a 4 p.m. kickoff.