Saturday was one for the books — the Ohio State football record books, to be exact.

TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. all reached new accolades in Ohio State’s 63-10 win over Western Kentucky.

It had nothing to do with the trio combining for five touchdowns.

“We know we have more in the tank, and even today — today we felt like it was just a sneak peek,” Egbuka said.

In the third minute of the second quarter, Harrison caught his third pass of the game — an 18-yard grab from junior quarterback Kyle McCord.

This catch became the 100th reception of his Ohio State career, making him the 23rd player to do so.

With eight minutes left in the half, Harrison caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from McCord.

This reception topped his previous career-high 71 yards — a statistic reached the previous game against Youngstown State, but it also notched the junior receiver’s 20th career touchdown.

“We [receivers] were having fun, we weren’t playing tight, we were playing loose,” Egbuka said. “We were able to play for each other and just put it all out there on the field.”

Six minutes later, junior receiver Egbuka went back-to-back on touchdown receptions from McCord, the first for 15 yards and the second 14.

With these scores, Egbuka became the 25th Ohio State player to reach 1,500 career-receiving yards. Harrison joined the club against the Penguins last Saturday.

“Our expectations are to go out and play with the most effort of any wide receiver group in the country,” Egbuka said. “We feel like if we do that the results will follow.”

Egbuka sits just behind Harrison, again, as he is three receptions away from hitting the 100 mark.

After the half, the accomplishments continued.

With 7:55 left to play in the third quarter, junior running back Henderson cemented his name as the 28th rusher in Buckeye history to reach 2,000 yards rushing. He had two touchdowns and 88 yards on the day.

He currently sits at 2,010 career rushing yards, while Egbuka has 1,509 receiving yards and Harrison 1,706 receiving yards.

Harder challenges do follow, however, and the offensive trio will have to be playing their best football — perhaps a game similar to Saturday’s.

Egbuka said matchups like next week’s against No. 9 Notre Dame are why you come to Ohio State.

“We’ve already started on them,” Egbuka said. “We’re gonna celebrate this one, but we’re all laser focused and ready to play them [Notre Dame].”