Historic Dublin will welcome a new but familiar Columbus business to town.

Fox in the Snow Cafe — a popular coffee shop and bakery based in Columbus — is opening its fourth location at 38 W. Bridge St., at 8 a.m. Saturday, according to a Sept. 12 media release. Lauren Culley, the cafe’s co-owner, said she and her staff are excited to be a part of the northwest Columbus community as well as expand the cafe’s clientele in its fourth central Ohio location.

“Dublin is a strong and energetic community,” Culley said. “We are excited to bring Fox in the Snow to this side of town, both for our current customers and for people who haven’t made it into one of our cafes yet.”

Culley said the staff has been working hard for weeks in preparation for this moment, namely because of the expectation that the cafe will be overflowing with customers during Saturday’s grand opening.

“We expect there will be a line of people waiting outside for us to open the doors at 8 a.m.,” Culley said. “The pastry case will be very full and our staff will be ready to serve customers throughout the day.”

Culley said the cafe’s new storefront is an old post office from the 1960s, and she is eager to embrace this small portion of the town’s history.

“We waited for the right space,” Culley said. “We’re drawn to historic buildings because they have lots of character, and we love renovation projects.”

Culley said compared to Fox in the Snow’s other locations in Italian Village, German Village and New Albany, the Dublin space has been constructed the quickest. She said construction spanned just six months from the first hammer to the grand opening.

“It was a smooth project, which we’re pleased with since you never know what you could run into renovating an old building like this,” Culley said.

Sara Blatnik, marketing director at Visit Dublin, Ohio, said Fox in the Snow will fit right into the area’s current aesthetic.

“Fox in the Snow has that cute, charming, quaint feeling, which is just a perfect match,” Blatnik said. “They are just part of the central Ohio experience.”

Blatnik said Fox in the Snow will have an immense impact on Dublin as a whole because of its capacity to draw new crowds to the area.

“People who come out to Dublin will have the opportunity to not just park and get a cup of coffee,” Blatnik said. “This opening allows people to discover how much more there is to do in Dublin.”

Blatnik said there are other local businesses and public spaces, like J. Liu Restaurant & Bar or Indian Run Falls, where visitors can walk around with their coffee and pastries, helping Fox in the Snow fit right into the community.

Culley said opening this location is a special moment for the cafe, and Dublin has already been extremely welcoming.

“We first looked at the building about seven years ago and we loved it,” Culley said. “There’s always something special and exciting about sharing our passion with an entirely new community and neighborhood.”

Fox in the Snow Cafe in Dublin will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information about Fox in the Snow Cafe in Dublin is available via the Sept. 12 media release.