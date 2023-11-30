For most Ohio State Marching Band members, auditioning for “The Best Damn Band in the Land” — known as TBDBITL — is no impromptu decision.

Blake Hassay, a fourth-year in hospitality management, and Nick Schnitzspahn, a second-year in trumpet performance and strategic communications, are just two of the band’s many members who dedicated several years to practicing their craft — long before becoming Buckeyes — in preparation for auditions. Schnitzspahn said TBDBITL is a legacy in his family and his interest in trying out was no coincidence.

“I’m actually a fourth-generation Ohio State student and third generation in the marching band,” Schnitzspahn said. “My dad was in X Row from 1994 to 1997, and my great-grandfather was the 10th drum major here. It’s always been in my family and something I’ve wanted to do.”

Hassay said it was his high school band director who firmly opened his eyes to the prospect of joining TBDBITL, as he was a member of the band when he attended Ohio State. Even prior, Hassay felt a calling to TBDBITL from a young age, he said.

“Just being in the Columbus area and growing up as a Buckeye fan, I knew that this was always something when I picked up a trumpet that I kind of wanted to do,” Hassay said.

Schnitzspahn said though auditioning for the band was a rewarding experience, it was undeniably exhausting.

“The tryout process was one of the hardest things I have ever done in my life, physically, mentally and emotionally, for sure,” Schnitzspahn said.

Hassay said before auditions even take place, voluntary summer practice is offered to TBDBITL hopefuls and returnees. Schnitzspahn said the tryouts themselves, which take place during the second week of August, involve two intense days of music and marching.

“Those summer sessions really help us and help everyone else that tries out for the band make it,” Hassay said. “When we get to the two days in August, you’re prepared and ready to go so we can practice Script Ohio on that first day of practice.”

Hassay is a member of the band’s B Row, which consists of first and second trumpet players. He said this year marks the first time he has served as an assistant squad leader for his entire row.

“It entails extra responsibilities, like being a connection [to] the staff member, to us and then to students,” Hassay said. “And whenever we go down the ramp, each side is a squad leader. Usually, our most experienced members are on the edges so we can keep ourselves intact.”

Though there are 14 members in each row, only 12 actually march, meaning the two alternates are able to “challenge” someone else in their row for their position, Hassay said. Each week, he said anyone’s position is up for grabs, keeping all members sharp and on their toes.

Schnitzspahn said the weekly challenges consist of performing the material they learned during August tryouts. He said they typically play bits of “Fight the Team,” “Buckeye Battle Cry” and “Hang on Sloopy.”

“We have 228 members, but there are only 195 on the field for halftime,” Schnitzspahn said. “Come Monday after a game day, the alternates have the obligation to challenge a regular for their spot on the field.”

Even when he graduates, Hassay said TBDBITL will continue to be an important piece of his life.

“My dream or goal is to go to grad school, get a good job and keep supporting the marching band as much as possible after graduation,” Hassay said.