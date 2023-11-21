The Ohio State offense couldn’t get going against a strong Minnesota squad.

The Golden Gophers (15-11, 11-7 Big Ten) took this match in straight sets (25-14, 25-9, 25-17) over the Buckeyes (10-17, 7-11 Big Ten). This was Minnesota’s third win in a row, sweeping the season series 2-0 after Saturday’s match at the Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.

Minnesota got it done on defense, forcing Ohio State into a .039 hitting percentage — a season-low for the Buckeyes.

Senior middle blocker Phoebe Awoleye put up the majority of the defensive fight for Minnesota, collecting 11 combined blocks on the night.

On offense, the Golden Gophers managed to hit at a .310 clip without a hitter reaching double-digit kills. Redshirt-junior outside hitter Taylor Landfair led the way with nine kills on a .280 hitting percentage.

For Ohio State, sophomore middle blocker Zaria Ragler led in hitting percentage with a .400 mark on 10 swings despite the tough offensive night for the team, pairing those numbers with four combined blocks and a service ace.

Minnesota got a convincing win in the first set. It won 25-14, led by a strong hitting performance and connecting on its attacks at a .440 clip.

Ohio State couldn’t change its fortune in the second set, as the Golden Gophers won it 25-9, fueled by an 8-0 run that gave them a 22-7 lead. They continued their efficiency, hitting .435 in the set while keeping the Buckeyes at bay, forcing them to hit in the red up to that point.

The third set was closer, as it finished 25-17, but Ohio State was still held down by 7 or more points for the entire set.

The Buckeyes will welcome No. 14 Penn State to the Covelli Center Friday at 7 p.m., in their second-to-last game of the season.