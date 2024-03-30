In its first meeting with McKendree this season, Ohio State pulled off a hard-fought victory.

The No. 10 Buckeyes (17-7, 10-4 MIVA) beat the No. 18 Bearcats (14-9, 8-6 MIVA) in a five-set fight on Thursday at Melvin Price Convention Center in Lebanon, Illinois.

Junior outside hitter Kyle Teune collected a career-high 15 kills to lead the Ohio State offense alongside sophomore opposite hitter Shane Wetzel. Senior setter Noah Platfoot facilitated with 31 assists.

Senior libero Thomas Poole led defensively with 15 digs while redshirt-freshman outside hitter Ben Putnam followed with 13.

Set one began in favor of McKendree, as kills from junior outside hitter Kevin Schuele and junior outside hitter Tyler Tripp pushed the team to an 8-1 lead. Despite the early deficit, multiple kills by Teune and Wetzel brought the Buckeyes back within two.

A slam from sophomore middle blocker Rolen Lively kept the Bearcats ahead at a 20-17 score. A Teune ace and kill brought the set back within one, but a Tripp termination placed McKendree at set point.

A Bearcat attack error tied the score at 24-24 and sent the set past regulation. A kill by redshirt-senior middle blocker Justin Howard then put Ohio State on top 25-24.

The lead shifted between the two teams until a Buckeye attack error and a service ace from sophomore opposite hitter Bryce Wetjen gave McKendree the 28-26 first-set victory.

The momentum shifted in the second set as Ohio State jumped out to a 6-4 lead. The Buckeyes held a comfortable lead throughout the set and a Teune slam stretched the score to 19-15.

A kill from junior middle blocker Cole Young placed Ohio State at set point, and a Schuele slam gave the Bearcats their final point of the set before Ohio State grabbed a 25-19 win.

The third set once again started with McKendree leading early, as kills from Wetjen and Schuele gave it a 10-6 lead. The Bearcats held a small lead until a Wetzel service ace tied it up at 19 apiece.

The final part of the third remained close, but a Wetjen slam put McKendree on top with a 25-23 score to finish the set.

Reminiscent of the second, the Buckeyes grabbed a 5-4 lead to begin the fourth set off a Wetzel kill. The Bearcats responded with an efficient offense of their own, grabbing the 9-7 lead-off kills from Lively and Schuele.

A Teune termination tied the score at 14, and the Buckeyes regained the lead. An ace from senior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur stretched the lead to four.

Ohio State remained ahead to finish the fourth, and a McKendree error settled the score at 25-21.

The Buckeyes carried their fourth set energy into the fifth, jumping to a 4-2 lead. A kill from Teune extended the lead to four.

A final push by the Bearcats brought the score back within one at 10-9 as McKendree scored their last point of the game. Ohio State did not waver, and a Wetzel kill rounded out the set with a 15-10 victory for the Buckeyes.

After its Thursday victory, Ohio State will play Lindenwood for its final road game of the regular season. The match will take place at Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Missouri at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN Plus.





