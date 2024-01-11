The No. 2 Buckeye wide receiver will be returning for one more year.

Junior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will be coming back for his senior season, he announced via Instagram Thursday morning.

“With that being said, I feel that the path He has laid before has become clear,” Egbuka said. “By His guidance and with ultimate faith in Him. I am returning for my senior year at Ohio State. I’m looking forward to what this new year will behold! Go Bucks!”

After a year filled with road bumps and unexpected turns, Egbuka said he’s had time to think about his decision.

“Over the last couple weeks as I continued to pray and seek the Lord on what was in store with my future and throughout all of it, He has remained faithful,” Egbuka said.

Ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the class of 2021, Egbuka’s talent on the field was felt early on, particularly during his sophomore season.

After waiting his turn on the sidelines most of his freshman year, the following season Egbuka finished with 1,151 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns and 71 receptions.

“During my time thus far at Ohio State I have grown and learned more than I thought possible,” Egbuka said. “These last three years have come with trials and tribulations but overwhelming joy as well.”

The Steilacoom, Washington, native hoped to have a similar season, but injuries nagged him for most of his third year.

Egbuka missed three regular-season games this season, due to an ankle injury suffered against Maryland on Oct. 7, 2023. During a press conference before the Buckeyes’ matchup against No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, Egbuka said the injury required him to get “tightrope surgery,” a technique used to stabilize an injury, on his left ankle.

Despite an offseason, the Ohio State receiver still finished third in receiving yards, behind junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and senior tight end Cade Stover, with 515, 41 receptions and four touchdowns.