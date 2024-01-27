Ohio State required an upset in its final match to pull off a dual-meet victory over Michigan Friday.

Redshirt freshman Nick Feldman answered the bell giving the sold-out Covelli Center crowd an unforgettable moment.

“It is easy for me to be motivated when I see how much effort my teammates can give,” Feldman said. “It would have been a shame if I got out there and didn’t show the world what I can do.”

“Never give up” was the message head coach Tom Ryan gave the Buckeyes when the score was 19-9 favorable to Michigan after the 174-pound match. That’s when the momentum switch came.

Heavyweight Feldman came through with a 4-3 match victory to help send No. 13 Michigan (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) back to Ann Arbor with a 20-19 loss to No. 7 Ohio State (11-1, 3-0 Big Ten) in the last match of the night.

Ohio State’s comeback was led by 184-pound freshman Ryder Rogotzke, No. 22 redshirt freshman Luke Geog and Feldman in the final three matches to earn its first win over the Wolverines in Columbus since Feb. 3, 2012. The Buckeyes have now beaten six top-25 teams this season.

To kick off the dual, No. 14 graduate Michael DeAugustino dominated No. 24 redshirt freshman Brendan McCrone in the 125-pound match by a combination of three takedowns, a 4-point near fall and a reversal to give the Wolverines 15 points, followed by an additional point for an Ohio State penalty. McCrone’s single point came from an escape, bringing it to 16-1.

Up by 15, DeAugustino took the first match by a tech fall, giving Michigan a 5-0 score.

The 133- and 149-pound matchups were major decisions for Michigan.

At 133, Michigan’s No. 4 junior Dylan Ragusin toppled No. 12 freshman Nic Bouzakis 15-6.

For the 149-pound contest, Michigan’s No. 6 graduate Austin Gomez defeated No. 9 redshirt senior Dylan Demilio resulting in a 17-6 win topped by five takedowns, resulting in eight more team points for the Wolverines.

“It was tough tonight for Dylan, he was down but his brother picked him up,” Ryan said.

To earn its first points, Ohio State sophomore Jesse Mendez — who is No. 3 in the country — took the 141-pound match 6-0 after a Michigan forfeit. The Buckeyes still trailed 13-6.

At 157 and 174 pounds, Michigan won by regular decisions.

After three regulation periods and a sudden-victory chance, the 157-contest was decided by a 5-2 fifth-period, overtime win by the Wolverines’ No. 10 graduate Will Lewan over the Buckeyes’ No. 30 senior Isaac Wilcox, which brought the total to 16-6 in Michigan’s favor.

Three-time NCAA All-American No. 4 graduate Shane Griffith of Michigan took over No. 11 freshman Rocco Welsh by 2-1 in a close 174-matchup, decided by the riding-time point.

No. 21 sophomore Bryce Hepner’s regular decision win over unranked Michigan freshman Beau Mantanona in the 165-pound contest gave Ohio State some air to put the dual at 16-9 and earn its first three points of the night against an opponent. Hepner came back from an initial 7-0 deficit to Mantanona.

“He kept fighting, the number one thing is to keep fighting,” Ryan said. “It is not a two-minute match or a three-minute match, it is a seven-minute match. You have to keep your head in it and he kept his head in it.”

Ryan was proud of his wrestlers despite their individual results in tonight’s dual.

“Bryce is a competitor and we saw that tonight,” Ryan said. “I’m super proud of him.”

Ohio State’s comeback in the last three matches started with Rogotzke’s technical fall win against No. 15 junior Jaden Bullock, topped by two near falls and three takedowns. Rogotzke’s 21-0 win put Ohio State only five points below Michigan by 19-14.

At 197 pounds, Geog’s key regular-decision win over redshirt freshman Rylan Rogers put the Buckeyes only two points away from the Wolverines with the final heavyweight matchup next, resulting in a team score of 19-17 in favor of Michigan.

The final matchup regular-decision win by No. 16 Feldman against Michigan’s No. 4 graduate Lucas Davison pulled Ohio State ahead, leaving no time for a Michigan comeback of its own.

“It’s just a number [their individual rankings], it’s a number some guy decided,” Feldman said. “That guy is not me, and has an important voice. But that is just a number”

Ryan’s message to the crowd and his team highlighted the importance of being a family and having a deep connection in his team.

“What we have here is very unique and special, we have guys who want to be in this place,” Ryan said. “It’s been a life-long dream and they care about each other, and when you are surrounded by an environment where there is deep connection, you are never alone.”

The Buckeyes will vye for a ninth-straight dual win at Rec Hall in University Park, Pennsylvania against Penn State Friday.