Jake Diebler’s interim coach title was officially removed Monday when he officially signed a five-year, $2.5 million contract that makes him the next men’s basketball program’s full-time head coach.

“We’re going to commit and make decisions through the lens of what helps Ohio State basketball win a championship and cut down those nets,” Diebler said.

The contract will last through April 30, 2029, and includes a few benefits dependent on the team’s success.

If the Buckeyes are Big Ten Conference champions or co-champions, Diebler will earn an additional $25,000.

Should Ohio State win the Big Ten Conference Tournament, Diebler will receive $50,000.

If the Buckeyes do not win the Big Ten Conference Tournament but still make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large selection, Diebler will make $25,000.

Diebler could be paid $50,000 if Ohio State participates in the NCAA Regional Semifinals (Sweet 16), $75,000 if the team makes the NCAA Regional Final (Elite Eight) and an additional $100,000 if the Buckeyes participate in the NCAA Semifinals (Final Four).

If Ohio State wins the national championship, Diebler will not pocket the $100,000 but will instead receive $250,000.

Following the conclusion of a season, if Diebler earns Big Ten or National Coach of the Year honors, he’ll make $50,000, which is the total if he wins either or both awards.

Finally, if the men’s basketball team obtains an annual cumulative team grade point average of between 3.0 and 3.4 for the fall and spring semesters by May 30 of each year, Diebler will be paid $50,000. If the team’s grade point average is 3.5 or above, Diebler will make an additional $100,000.