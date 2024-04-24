Three students in Ohio Youth for Climate Justice, a statewide organization that advocates for environmental justice, were formally charged following a protest at an All Staff Wellness Event at the RPAC on Jan. 25, according to the organization.

According to Akithma Ferdinandez, a third-year and co-communications director for the group, the three students, who were only identified by first name — Hannah, Yousuf and Jerry — all face different charges.

Hannah received a formal reprimand from the university, and both Yousuf and Jerry are on probation until their graduation in spring 2025, and December, respectively. A formal reprimand means a student receives a written letter of reprimand from Student Conduct, while probation may “involve the loss of specified privileges,” according to the Code of Student Conduct. Further violations of university rules are viewed as probation violations, which can be punishable with suspension or expulsion from the university.

The hearing occurred on March 22 in front of the University Conduct Board, a group of students, faculty and staff that hears cases of students charged with nonacademic violations. The three students received their verdicts on April 4.

The students were “demanding that OSU cease all investments in fossil fuels and [I]sraeli apartheid & settler colonialism” as they began shouting minutes after university President Ted Carter Jr. walked on the stage. Carter, who served in the Navy, remained on the stage, listening to the students for over a minute before he responded to one of their claims.

“I’m really proud that I wore the uniform for 38 years and had the honor of supporting the Constitution of the United States so that everybody can have a voice, so that everybody can speak their minds — can speak their opinion,” Carter said in response. “I’m proud that we allow this type of protest and this type of communication at The Ohio State University. I’m proud of this university. I’m proud that these folks have the courage to come up and say what they want to say, but this day is about taking care about each and every one of us and our wellness.”

According to Isabella Guinigundo, a fourth-year and co-communications director for the group, the three students received the initial summons hours after the protest relating to “unreasonably disruptive conduct.” This is under section 3335-23-04 (K) of Ohio State’s Student Code of Conduct, which regulates “[d]isorderly or disruptive conduct that unreasonably interferes with university activities or with the legitimate activities of any member of the university community.”

Guinigundo said all three students attended a preliminary hearing and were notified in February that the university intended to carry out the disciplinary process.