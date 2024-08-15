It’s official — Will Howard will be the 2024 Buckeyes starting quarterback.

After weeks of speculation, Kansas State fifth-year transfer Will Howard was named Ohio State’s starting quarterback for this season, head coach Ryan Day announced at his Thursday press conference.

“We’re excited about Will being the starter,” Day said. “Will has really taken a command of the offense I believe,” Day said. “You feel him in the huddle, you feel his experience. I think he did a really good job of changing his body in the offseason so he has become a threat both with his legs and his arm.”

Howard stands at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and is a native of West Chester, Pennsylvania.

In four seasons at Kansas State, Howard garnered 5,786 passing yards and 48 touchdowns while throwing 25 interceptions. Howard led the Wildcats to a Big 12 championship in 2022 and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023, according to College Football Reference.

Day said Howard will be complimented by Ohio State’s strong defense in 2024.

“After the first week [of fall practice], you just start to see him take control, make good decisions,” Day said. “And that’s the biggest thing. We have a good defense this year. We don’t need extraordinary play. I did say this at this time last year, we need someone who’s gonna take care of the football, make good decisions, make the routine plays routinely, he’s gotta play well on third down, he’s gotta play well in the red zone and win the game in the two minute drill.”

The battle for starting quarterback came down to Howard, junior quarterback Devin Brown and freshman quarterback Julian Sayin, all of whom had shown flashes throughout the spring and into fall practices.

Day said Brown will be the team’s backup quarterback, favoring his years of experience over the younger Sayin.

Howard will see his first action as the Buckeyes starting quarterback on Aug. 31 when Ohio State hosts Akron at 3:30 p.m.