Please note this story contains mention of domestic violence and other potentially triggering information. If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence, there are resources available. The National Domestic Violence 24/7 Hotline can be reached by dialing 1-800-799-7233.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle and former Ohio State football player Michael Hall Jr. was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor domestic violence charges, James Drozdowski, a public information officer with Avon Police, confirmed.

Drozdowski said Hall turned himself in before he was booked and transported to Avon Lake Municipal Court. Drozdowski said Hall was released after posting bond at the court.

According to a Monday police report, the victim — who told authorities she’s the mother of Hall’s 11-month-old child — said Hall dragged her down a driveway and pointed a gun at her head while saying, “I will f****** end it all. I don’t care.”

Hall remains on the Cleveland Browns’ roster amid the investigation. According to an ESPN report, Hall was present Wednesday at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio, where the Browns participated in a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings. Hall left practice due to an apparent injury, according to the report.

“We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall, Jr. last night,” a Browns spokesperson said in a written statement Tuesday. “Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at the time.”

According to the police report, the Avon Police Department was alerted at approximately 10:01 p.m. Monday by the Lorain County 911 dispatch that a request for police assistance was made at an Avon residence.

The dispatcher informed police that yelling could be heard in the background of the 911 call before it was disconnected.

After calling back, the dispatcher spoke with a female who reported a “domestic situation.” The caller said Michael Hall Jr. was the aggressor and added that Hall hit her with a baby bottle and pushed her daughter.

The police report indicates the victim declined a need for medical assistance and added that her daughter was “okay.”

Hall left the crime scene before officers arrived Monday night, but turned himself into police Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m., Drozdowski said.

Hall was drafted by the Cleveland Browns during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft in April. The Streetsboro, Ohio native spent three years at Ohio State.