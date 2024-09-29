The Buckeyes’ scoring onslaught was in full effect in Ohio State’s weekend series against rival Bemidji State University.

The No. 5 Ohio State women’s ice hockey squad (2-2-0, 2-2-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) defeated conference rival Bemidji State (0-2-0, 0-2-0 WCHA) twice during their weekend matchup against the Beavers. The Buckeyes outscored Bemidji State 11-2 during the back-to-back games.

Game 1

After two tough losses on opening weekend against Minnesota Duluth, the Buckeyes came out with a newfound intensity.

Ohio State dominated on Friday night 8-2, with help on the score sheet from nine different Buckeyes, including a four assist night from junior defender Emma Peschel.

The Buckeyes opened the game with five goals in the first period. It wasn’t until after Ohio State’s sixth goal when Bemidji State finally answered, with a short-handed goal from Beavers sophomore forward Hailey Armstrong with six minutes left in the second period.

Ohio State graduate goaltender Amanda Thiele faced 10 or more shots for the second time of the season in the win, while Bemidji State graduate goalie Josie Bothun faced a whopping 34 shots from the Buckeyes.

Graduate forward Makenna Webster and freshman forward Jordyn Petrie scored two goals apiece. Seven Buckeyes had multi-point games on Friday with Webster adding a late assist to cap off her first three points of the season.

Buckeyes graduate forward Kiara Zanon racked up three points in the game, with a goal and two assists.

Ohio State graduate forward Jenna Buglioni and sophomore forward Jocelyn Amos both tallied a goal and an assist, while Buckeyes graduate forward Maddi Wheeler earned two points with two assists.

Graduate defender Riley Brengman and freshman defender Grace McCoshen added to the Buckeyes blowout, both assisting to gain their first points of the season.

Game 2

Less than 24 hours later, the Buckeyes were back at it with their second match up against the Beavers on Saturday.

Ohio State earned a quieter victory Saturday, holding Bemidji State scoreless in a 3-0 victory, with five Buckeyes on the score sheet.

Buckeyes junior goaltender Hailey MacLeod started in her second game of the season, earning the shutout. MacLeod claimed her first win in scarlet and gray after transferring from Minnesota Duluth in the off season, saving 15 shots in the win.

Sophomore forward Joy Dunne netted her first goal of the season on Saturday, tallying the Buckeyes second score with a lone assist from junior forward Sloane Matthews.

Dunne joined the party shortly after getting her first goal the 2024-25 season after being named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association – or WCHA – Rookie of the Year and National Rookie of the Year in 2023.

Petrie is leading the Buckeyes with four goals so far this season and she added onto her two goals Friday night with another on Saturday.

Ohio State freshman forward Josie St. Martin rounded out the Buckeyes scoring off an assist by senior defender Emily Zumwinkle, with the third and final goal of Saturday’s game. St. Martin earned goals in back-to-back games.

The Beavers started freshman goaltender Kaitlin Groess, who, in her first collegiate game, faced 55 shots from the Buckeyes, saving 52.

The Buckeyes will head to Canton, N.Y. this weekend to play two games against St. Lawrence University. Puck drop will be at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.