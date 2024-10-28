Over 104,000 fans filed into Ohio Stadium to watch No. 4 Ohio State take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday.

Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, sophomore wide receiver Carnell Tate and junior running back Quinshon Judkins all recorded touchdowns to secure the Buckeyes’ 21-17 victory. Still, Ohio State’s offense struggled throughout the contest, totaling just 2.1 yards per carry.

Fans will expect more from the Buckeyes when they travel to Happy Valley and face the undefeated No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday at noon.