A second-half penalty kick was enough to give the Bruins the edge over the Buckeyes.

UCLA (13-2-3, 8-0-2 Big Ten) defeated No. 15 Ohio State (10-4-2, 5-3-2 Big Ten) 1-0 on the heels of a penalty kick from senior defender Jayden Perry Sunday in Los Angeles.

In the first half, the Buckeyes and Bruins each took four shots, although neither team was able to capitalize.

Despite junior keeper Molly Pritchard saving six Bruins shots in the second half, it wasn’t enough to keep UCLA away from the back of the net.

After a foul in the box on Buckeyes junior defender Sophia Louder in the 61st minute, UCLA capitalized when Perry scored on the penalty kick to put the Bruins up 1-0.

The Buckeyes couldn’t respond to UCLA’s penalty kick, finalizing the score at 1-0.

The Bruins took 11 shots while holding Ohio State out of the scoring column.

Ohio State will take on Penn State Sunday at noon in the Buckeyes regular season finale at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.