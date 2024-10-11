Ohio State signed head wrestling coach Tom Ryan to a three-year contract extension, tying him to the Buckeyes through the 2027 season, according to a Friday press release from the athletic department.

“We are excited to announce [Ryan] has accepted a contract extension to continue leading our wrestling program,” said Grimshaw Rusnov, senior associate athletics director for compliance and sport administrator for wrestling, in the release. “[Ryan] is an exceptional leader and has demonstrated a strong commitment to our student-athletes, both on and off the mat. This extension is well deserved and we are confident that Tom’s vision for the program will continue to elevate Buckeye wrestling in the future.”

Ryan — a member of both the Hofstra University and Ohio State athletic halls of fame — is currently in his 19th season with the Buckeyes and is excited for what’s to come.

“We are grateful for the support of the administrative leadership, deep rooted relationships with supporters, passionate fan base and an elite staff of co-wrestling coaches,” Ryan stated in the release. “We are optimistic about the future of Ohio State wrestling. Thank you Buckeye Nation.”

In his tenure at Ohio State, Ryan has led the Buckeyes to a 2015 NCAA title and guided his squads to nine top-five national finishes. In the Big Ten, Ohio State has earned three regular-season titles and six top-three finishes under Ryan.