Seven different Buckeyes led Ohio State to victory in its blowout win over the Chippewas.

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-4, 4-4 Big Ten) soared to a 7-1 victory over Central Michigan (3-13, 0-7 MAC) after scoring seven unanswered as graduate forward Makenna Webster tallied her 100th career point in the opening frame.

The Chippewas struck first midway through the first quarter. The goal was scored by sophomore forward Cameron Pluciennik off an assist by junior forward Mallory Camryn.

Just moments later, the Buckeyes answered back with a goal by Webster to mark her 100th career point at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes stayed hot as senior back Jenna Zunic scored on a penalty stroke shot, the first goal of her career.

Zunic said scoring a goal on senior day and having the trust of her teammates to take big shots means the world to her.

“I was just happy that my team trusted me to do that so I could get it done for them,” Zunic said. “We practice that all the time, and so I just visualized it, and I’m happy I could put it away for them.”

The Buckeyes started the second quarter strong with a goal from senior midfielder Claudia Thomas three minutes into the period to extend Ohio State’s lead to 3-1.

Head coach Jarred Martin attributed the team’s success in the first half to not only strong execution but also team chemistry.

“There’s a lot of energy within the group. They’re really close. I know a lot of teams say that, but this team, I mean, they have a great connection,” Martin said. “I think we executed simple things quickly, we were able to get some really good goal shots and dangerous opportunities.”

The Buckeyes continued to put pressure on the Chippewas in the third quarter, as a goal by junior forward Loryn Jordon put the Buckeyes up 4-1. Seconds later, the Buckeyes found the back of the goal again after sophomore midfielder Cam Standish notched her third score of the season.

Ohio State didn’t stop there as the Buckeyes continued to pile onto their lead, this time with forward midfielder Zella Bailey to make it 6-1.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes kept their foot on the gas and extended their lead once more with a goal by freshman forward Sienna Golden, assisted by junior forward MaKayla Carahaly, securing Ohio State’s 7-1 victory.

Coming up Thursday, the Buckeyes head to Maryland for their Big Ten tournament opener with an 11 a.m. matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten +.