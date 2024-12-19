Everything is on the line.

Legacies, a trip to the Rose Bowl and, most importantly, being one step closer to a national championship are all at stake this weekend.

Saturday will mark the first time Ohio State has played a home game in December, and only the second time ever the Buckeyes have played Tennessee.

Both No. 8 seed Ohio State and the No. 9 seed Volunteers have two losses on the season. Ohio State fell to Oregon and Michigan, whereas Tennessee lost to Arkansas and Georgia.

After starting left tackle Josh Simmons and center Seth McLaughlin both suffered season-ending injuries, the Buckeyes’ offensive line depth has been tested and remains a major concern.

So, despite it being the 13th game of the season, Ohio State’s offense is adding a new contributor.

Head coach Ryan Day said Monday offensive lineman Luke Montgomery will likely play some guard Saturday, and offensive lineman Austin Siereveld will rotate with Tegra Tshabola on the right side.

On Wednesday, Day said a final determination regarding offensive starters will be made following the final practice of the week in pads and after the film is reviewed, though he added there will be a rotation at both spots.

“After assessing the last game, we feel like [Montgomery] deserves an opportunity,” Day said. “I don’t know if he’s done that much more than he’s done in the past, but he was close anyways, and so now it’s about time to give him an opportunity.”

Despite home-field advantage, Tennessee is going to make life hard on Ohio State.

Here are three keys to the game that will likely determine its final outcome.

Rushing the ball effectively and stopping the run

It’s been evident all season, but it was especially clear against Michigan that Ohio State wants, and needs, to establish its rushing attack to control the line of scrimmage.

Running the ball is going to be even more important Saturday for two reasons.

First, the forecast is showing mid-to-low 20-degree temperatures, and with strong winds possible, establishing the rushing attack will be that much more important to keep drives alive.

Second, Tennessee’s strengths are its defensive line and running back Dylan Sampson.

Sampson led the SEC with 1,485 rush yards, 22 touchdowns and nearly 6 yards per carry.

“With a lot of [his] explosive runs, you see a lot of patience from [Sampson],” Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles said. “Sometimes you see him being very patient behind blocks and he finds a crease and he shoots it. Some pretty good breakaway speed, but the biggest thing is patience. You don’t always see that with every running back, but he’s very patient and he waits for the right time to hit the right crease.”

This season, Ohio State ranks 59th nationally in rushing offense, compared to the Volunteers’ top-10 mark. Defensively, the Buckeyes and Tennessee are ranked back-to-back, seventh and eighth, respectively, at stopping the run.

If the Buckeyes are unable to contain Sampson and allow him to rush for 5 or 6 yards per carry through four quarters, they’ll be in trouble.

Third down, money down

It’s no secret that converting rather than not converting on third downs is a difference-maker in football games.And for Ohio State, it has struggled on the money down on both sides of the football.

The Buckeyes’ offense has converted on 42% of their third downs this season, good for 47th best in the country. The Volunteers? They are the 14th best in the country and third best in the SEC.

On the flip side, Ohio State’s defense has allowed its offensive counterparts to convert on 33% of third downs, ranking 27th nationally. But Tennessee’s defense has been stout, ranking as the fifth-best defense in the country at getting off the field.

Although the Volunteers look better based on those major stats, it’s very possible the Buckeyes will still outplay Tennessee in those aspects.

But if Ohio State wants to beat the Volunteers and move on to the Rose Bowl, it must get off the field on third down and move the chains on the offensive side of the ball.

Feed the playmakers

There is arguably no better roster in the country, especially at the skill positions, than Ohio State’s: Wide receivers Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson and the list goes on.

Quarterback Will Howard must get the ball into Ohio State’s playmakers’ hands to get them involved early on.

Not a single one of Ohio State’s top-three receivers amassed over 58 yards in its loss to Michigan, and its star tandem of running backs combined for only 67 rush yards.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said the Wolverines’ scheme was to take certain weapons away, but the Buckeyes must adapt better if Tennessee’s defense presents a similar challenge.

“You still have to find ways and we have to be creative enough that you can still get the ball in those guys’ hands,” Kelly said.

In games that Ohio State’s elite playmakers are producing, it’s hard for the team to lose a football game, and Day knows that’s needed to win.

“We gotta make sure we’re getting our best players the ball,” Day said. “When I’m talking about maximizing our strengths, we’ve gotta be able to do that.”