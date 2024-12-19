When Melina Kopczewski, a second-year in environmental policy and decision-making, arrived at Ohio State, she struggled to find spaces where students with moderate political views could comfortably discuss policy.

Kopczewski said that changed when she became a Free the Facts ambassador. This national nonprofit brings students of all political beliefs together to engage in civil discourse about policy issues that impact all Americans, she said.

“Many of our biggest issues can only be addressed if we work together,” Kopczewski said. “Problems like Social Security and Medicaid aren’t partisan — they affect everyone.”

The organization’s Ohio State chapter was established in autumn of 2022 and has continued to expand by regularly recruiting new ambassadors, said Charle Schindler, a fourth-year in public policy analysis and Free the Facts ambassador.

Free the Facts focuses on providing reliable information about complex policy issues to those who need it most, while also offering aspiring leaders resources to excel in public service and policy careers, Schindler said.

“As Free the Facts has grown on our campus, there are more students who trust us to provide nonpartisan information and invite proper civil discourse,” Schindler said.

Every ambassador applies to be a part of the national organization and, if selected, joins their university’s chapter, said Ella Magaw, a second-year in public management, leadership and policy and Free the Facts ambassador.

At Ohio State, the group consists of eight ambassadors who help fulfill Free the Facts’ mission of thoroughly informing students about government programs like Medicare and Social Security, said Alan Mathew, a fourth-year in public policy analysis and Free the Facts ambassador.

“By giving people the facts, they can be better suited to come up with their own solutions,” Magaw said.

Though Free the Facts mainly emphasizes policy education, it also aims to promote civil discourse, a skill many ambassadors see as critical, especially on college campuses, said Vaidehi More, a second-year in public policy analysis and Free the Facts ambassador.

“Civil discourse is about engaging in respectful conversations, no matter how controversial the topic or who you’re talking to,” More said.

Still, fostering productive civil discourse is not without its challenges. Some students approach the idea with skepticism, Magaw said, as growing political polarization has eroded trust in nonpartisan initiatives.

“Students refuse to believe that we don’t have an agenda,” Magaw said. “They are losing faith in nonpartisanship and have stopped trusting each other.”

To combat these misconceptions, ambassadors host interactive policy presentations, tabling sessions and study breaks. These events aim to educate students and create a space for open, respectful dialogue, Schindler said.

“We want to help others understand an opposing perspective and respectfully engage with each other’s viewpoints,” Schindler said.

The ambassadors’ most recent event, held Nov. 13, focused on the past, present and future of Social Security. Notably, the event featured a presentation and Q&A led by Free the Facts national organization policy experts Thomas Fodor and Taylor Hourigan, Magaw said.

“The most rewarding outcome of my work as an ambassador is when people come up to me after events and say something like, ‘I actually learned a lot today,’” Magaw said.

The ambassadors are planning another policy presentation for the spring semester, with more details to be announced through their Instagram and website , Magaw said.

For now, the Ohio State chapter and national organization’s work continues to foster understanding and inspire conversations that bridge political divides, Magaw said.

“Each of us has a civil responsibility to hear each other out and respond with kindness,” Magaw said. “However, that does not apply to intolerance. Civil discourse should only be respectful.