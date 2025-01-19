Three consecutive seasons, three top-ranked wins for the Buckeyes.

While the Ohio State men’s volleyball team suffered a straight-set loss to Stanford Friday night, it logged a four-set upset over No. 1 UCLA on Saturday.

Game I

Despite scoring the first point in each of its four sets, Ohio State fell in each set to Stanford at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas.

Stanford opposite hitter Moses Wagner had 13 kills, 21 attacks, 6 blocks and 18.5 points en route to 25-19, 25-14 and 25-20 wins. Throughout, Ohio State struggled to maintain momentum despite fast starts, with outside hitter Daniel Hurley committing 10 errors across the three sets. But overall, it was Stanford’s superior blocking (13 to 7.5) and offensive efficiency that made the difference Friday night.

Game II

After a disappointing loss, the Buckeyes downed No. 1 UCLA in a four-set thriller Saturday night, 25-20, 26-24, 13-25, 25-17.

Ohio State opposite hitter Shane Wetzel led the Buckeyes with 14 points and 10 kills, while setter Daniel Henwood Rodriguez contributed 32 assists to secure the upset victory. Despite a game-high 21 kills from UCLA’s outside hitter Zach Rama, Ohio State tallied back-to-back points following a 24-24 tie in the second set to edge the Bruins.

After splitting the weekend with a win and a loss, the Buckeyes will head to University Park, Pennsylvania to take on Penn State at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game will stream on Big Ten+.