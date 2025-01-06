Ohio State has canceled in-person classes Monday due to weather, following a winter weather advisory.

According to a Buckeye Alert sent out around 7 p.m. Sunday, in-person classes are canceled; however, the university encouraged instructors to host “virtual synchronous classes, where feasible.”

“In-person classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, January 7,” the alert states. “Campus will remain OPEN.”

The National Weather Service is projecting seven to 10 inches of snowfall in Columbus from Sunday night to Monday, with high winds and sleet in tandem.

Classes are expected to resume in-person Tuesday.​​ The alert states most campus operations will remain open, including the Wexner Medical Center and clinical services.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is always our top priority,” the alert states. “A variety of factors are involved in the decision to cancel in-person classes, and each situation is evaluated on its unique circumstances. We will continue to monitor conditions and share updates online.”

The university has only canceled in-person classes two times in the last four years, per prior Lantern reporting.

More broadly, since 1978, the university has only canceled classes a total of 19 times, according to Ohio State News .