It’s all come down to this.

The Buckeyes will visit Atlanta to battle Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday, looking to earn their ninth national title in program history.

Anticipation is buzzing across the country, and if fans want to see the game in person, they will have to dig deep into their pockets. In fact, the average ticket price for the game has now climbed to $2,269, according to Vivid Seats.

Notably, the betting spread favors the Buckeyes by nearly 10 points, according to most major sportsbooks.

Though both Ohio State and Notre Dame have won all three of their playoff games, the Buckeyes still appear to be peaking at the perfect time. In fact, Ohio State has never trailed an opponent throughout 180 total minutes in this year’s CFP.

Maybe Ohio State just wins in new formats. The Buckeyes’ last national title came in January 2015, when Ohio State defeated Oregon 42-20 in the first year of the four-team playoff.

Now, in the first season of the 12-team playoff, Ohio State is seeking out another national championship victory. If the Buckeyes want to win Monday night, here are three crucial factors the team must pay attention to.

Beat man coverage

Notre Dame is largely known for playing man-to-man press coverage with a single high safety.

This strategy has certainly worked for the Fighting Irish up until this point. Notre Dame is ranked No. 2 in the nation for pass yards allowed per game, only falling behind Ohio State’s pass defense.

But the Irish haven’t faced a receiving trio quite like the Buckeyes’, which features freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith, along with Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate.

Ohio State has found success beating man coverage in 2024, in part due to quarterback Will Howard’s trust in his weapons to make plays.

If Ohio State’s receivers can force Notre Dame’s defense to scramble by beating the Irish in man-to-man coverage early on, it might set up for an explosive evening for the Buckeyes offense.

Dominate on defense

With how impressive the Buckeyes offense has been in the CFP thus far, Ohio State’s defensive line has also dominated its opposition.

In their three playoff games against Tennessee, Oregon and Texas, the Buckeyes combined for 16 sacks. To put this into perspective, Ohio State’s defense failed to record a sack in its losses to both Oregon and Michigan.

The Buckeyes’ front seven aren’t only reaching the quarterback. They have also notched 11 pass breakups at the line of scrimmage in the playoffs.

Against the run, Ohio State’s defense has held opposing rushing attacks to only 187 yards across three games, allowing just 62 rush yards per game.

Between sacks, pass breakups and rush yards allowed, the Buckeyes’ defensive line — and defense as a whole — has successfully shut down rival offenses and will look to do the same against Notre Dame.

Get off to a fast start

A fast start for Ohio State isn’t a strict necessity, but it would certainly help in a big way.

Over their three playoff games, the Buckeyes have outscored their opponents 42-0 in just the first quarter alone.

Still, Notre Dame possesses a top-tier running back in Jeremiyah Love, who averages 7.1 yards per carry this season.

That said, if Ohio State can force Irish quarterback Riley Leonard and the entirety of Notre Dame to play from behind early on, the Buckeyes are more likely to hoist the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy.