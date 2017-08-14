Zedd to headline Welcome Week Concert

Grammy-award winning artist Zedd will be coming to campus for this year’s Welcome Week concert, according to a Twitter announcement Monday from OUAB.

The Russian-German DJ and producer, who has collaborated with award-winning artists like Selena Gomez and Kesha, will be performing in Columbus between stops on his “Echo Tour.”

The Welcome Week Concert will take place on Aug. 25 and doors will open at 6 p.m.

This is Zedd’s first time back in Columbus since 2013, when he performed at Flannagan’s in Dublin.

“When we heard Zedd was available, we were really excited to have the opportunity,” said Ian Montague, a fourth-year in marketing and OUAB’s director of concerts. “We were able to route him from a nearby festival in Grand Rapids, (Michigan), Breakaway Festival.”

After a name change from the “Welcome Back Concert” last year, the show will once again be dubbed the “Welcome Week Concert.” The concert’s date has also been moved to take place during Welcome Week between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25.

According to Montague, the change resulted from wanting to return the long-held tradition of holding the concert during Welcome Week.

“It’s really a tradition we’d like to keep, a concert that happens on Welcome Week,” he said. “In reality it really is Welcome Week, it’s a tradition that many Ohio State Students look forward to.”

The concert will be held at the Schottenstein Club enter for the second year in a row. According to Pavan Peketi, fourth-year in neuroscience and president of OUAB, the student group works with every musician they bring in to produce a high-quality performance.

“Different artists prefer varying set ups and equipment so we work with them to create the best experience for the students,” Pekti said in an email. “(Zedd) travels with a Visual Jockey who creates a mind blowing visual experience in addition to the music.”

The openers for the concert will be announced at a later date, Montague said.

While not all students may be happy with the decision, according to Pekti, the overall feedback has been positive.

“Of course, students who do not like Zedd or the genre will be disappointed, but we encourage everyone to come on out and see what we think is going to be a fantastic night,” he said.

Physical tickets will be free with a BuckID and are required for entrance to the venue. Tickets will be available at the Ohio Union starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 and will also be available at Buck-I-Frenzy on Aug. 21.