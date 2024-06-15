2024 marks the 42nd year of Stonewall Columbus’ annual Pride Festival and March.

Stonewall Columbus — an LGBTQ+ community center located at 1160 N. High St. — was founded in 1981, according to its website. The first Columbus Pride March took place in 1982 and garnered roughly 200 visitors; now, the Stonewall Columbus Festival and March attracts around 700,000 attendees on a yearly basis, the center’s website states.

This year’s march, held Saturday, began at 10:30 a.m. and concluded around 12:30 p.m. Subsequently, the festival unfolded at Goodale Park, complete with vendors, food trucks and live performances.