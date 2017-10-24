President Drake elected chair of national university association

Ohio State President Michael Drake was elected chair of the Association of American Universities Board of Directors Tuesday.

As chair, he will take part in discussions with federal policymakers, serve as a spokesperson and help develop national policy positions and brainstorm the association’s agenda. His term lasts one year.

“Our nation’s universities are at the forefront of teaching, learning and research that changes lives and build our most vibrant communities,” Drake said in a release. “A college degree is the clearest path to the American Dream, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to help advance our great institutions of higher learning.”

AAU is comprised of 62 institutions that earn federal funding for academic research. It also shapes policy for higher education.

The AAU universities award nearly one-half of all U.S. doctoral degrees; 55 percent of those are in sciences and engineering, according to its website. Ohio State has been a member since 1916.

Other university members of AAU include: Penn State University, University of Michigan, Rutgers University and Case Western Reserve University.