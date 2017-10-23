Sigma Alpha Mu joins two other Ohio State fraternities already on social probation

Add the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity to the growing list of Greek organizations at Ohio State under investigation for possible violations to the Code of Student Conduct.

Office of Student Life spokesman Dave Isaacs said Monday that the fraternity had been issued a cease and desist letter.

“The action permits the organization to continue only essential activities, but requires prior approval,” Isaacs said in a statement. “An investigation of possible violations of the Code of Student Conduct is currently underway.”

Details about the nature of the violation are not immediately clear.

The Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity is now the third known fraternity to be under investigation for violations of the student code of conduct this semester alone. The fraternity joins Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Tau Kappa Epsilon on social probation for the time being.

SAE was given a cease and desist letter in September while TKE was put on a more severe interim suspension earlier this month. Both of those investigations are still ongoing.

The Ohio State chapter of Sigma Alpha Mu, commonly referred to by its nickname “Sammy,” had recently been reinstated following a one-year suspension from the university and an indefinite suspension from its national headquarters in 2013. The fraternity members had to move out of their house as a result.

Now, just a year after its reinstatement, the fraternity is back on social probation.

Les Wexner, a major Ohio State donor and previous chairman of the Board of Trustees, was a member of the fraternity when he attended Ohio State.

Sigma Alpha Mu is known for its lavish house located at 1962 Iuka Ave. Ironically, the house is currently split in two, housing both SAE and Sigma Alpha Mu members.

Pending the results of the investigation, the fraternity might have to vacate its house once again.