Two archrivals, one tradition — but this time, everyone wins.

In a longstanding competition since 1982, Ohio State is working hard to beat the University of Michigan in the annual month-long blood drive known as Blood Battle. The event began Wednesday and will continue until Nov. 25, when the winner — the university that donates the most blood — is determined.

Michigan defeated Ohio State in the 2019 Blood Battle by 413 pints, according to the Blood Battle’s website. Michigan raised 2338 pints to Ohio State’s 2176.

“Not only do we want to beat them (Michigan) on the football field, we want to beat them in the blood drive,” Archie Griffin, former Ohio State running back and two-time Heisman Trophy winner, said at the kickoff.

Dr. Alcinda Flowers, an assistant professor in clinical pathology and board certified in blood banking and transfusion, said one whole blood donation can save up to three lives because whole blood can be broken down into three products –– red blood cells, plasma and platelets. All of these have important functions in blood, Flowers said.

Celina Fabrizio, a public representative for the Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, said the center is the main blood supplier for the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State. The Buckeye Blood Club, a student-run organization in charge of all blood donation events on campus, has partnered with the Versiti Blood Center to help aid the medical center in generating blood donations, Elise Gramlich, a fourth-year in accounting and president of the Buckeye Blood Club, said.

“This is one way that you can really help your community in a safe way,” Gramlich said. “And you’re still impacting three lives, three families, three friend groups; it’s so important now more than ever, which is what we’re really trying to stress.”

Those who donate will also receive a COVID-19 antibody test through the Versiti Blood Center. Gramlich said results take up to three weeks and those who test positive for antibodies will receive the news through a phone call.

COVID-19 has limited the amount of donations received because people are staying inside and avoiding large gatherings, there are less students on campus, and student organizations who normally donate blood have been limited in their activities, Flowers said.

The nation has seen a severe shortage in blood collections with the onslaught of the coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the American Association of Blood Banks, the American Red Cross and America’s Blood Centers. Flu season and recent natural disasters have led to decreased blood collection, increasing the need for blood donations, according to the statement.

For Gramlich, Blood Battle is more than just a way to give back and beat Ohio State’s rival. This is her lifelong passion — ever since the passing of her niece.

“In high school, I started donating blood because my niece actually had a rare brain condition. And she had multiple surgeries where she received 16 units of blood within just one surgery. And that ended up prolonging her life. She did pass away when she was five, but that really got my family into blood donation,” Gramlich said. “You’re saving someone’s life, and you’re impacting not only the recipient, but also their family, their friends, their entire support system. So when I came to Ohio State, I wanted to be involved in the club that really mattered and made a difference in our community.”

Blood Battle 2020 will continue until Nov. 25. More information on dates, times and locations to donate can be found on the Versiti Blood Center’s website.