Another Buckeye has a new home in the NFL.

Former Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. was selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 54 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft Friday night.

Hall was the second Buckeye to be drafted after wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall on Thursday night.

Hall, the 6-foot-2, 290- pound defensive tackle, played three seasons for Ohio State before declaring for the NFL Draft on December 30, 2023.

Hall’s best statistical season came during his sophomore year, during which he garnered 7.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Following the season, Hall earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.

During his final season in Columbus, Hall tallied 24 total tackles, two tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Hall was placed on the third- team All-Big Ten team for a second straight year.

A Streetsboro, Ohio, native, Hall was the nation’s No. 54 overall player and No. 4-rated defensive tackle as a high school senior in 2020. Out of high school, Hall was ranked the No. 9 overall player in the state of Ohio.

Now, Hall will look to build on his success at Ohio State in Cleveland. Hall is expected to make an immediate impact for the Browns and help sure-up their defensive line.