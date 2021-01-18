One of the greatest quarterbacks in Ohio State history is making the jump to the next level.

Junior quarterback Justin Fields announced Monday that he will forego his senior season and enter the 2021 NFL draft.

“My path to The Ohio State University was not a direct one, but I could not have asked for a better final destination,” Fields said in a statement Monday. “Growing up, my dream was to one day play the game that I love at the highest level. Now thanks to God’s grace and mercy, along with the help of you all, I am in the position to turn that dream into reality.”

The Georgia native threw for 5,701 yards and 67 touchdowns in the 22 games he served as the Buckeyes’ signal caller, while adding 867 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

The two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year is expected to land in the early stages of the first round.