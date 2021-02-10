Paul Rhoads lead to Columbus.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Ohio State has added former Iowa State head coach and Arizona defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads as a defensive analyst.

Head coach Ryan Day hinted at a possible addition to the defensive staff Feb. 3.

“Looking at all those analysts, [quality coordinators], different types of backgrounds and trying to figure out what that right mix is going into the season,” Day said Feb. 3.

This is Rhoads’ second stint with the Buckeyes as he served as a graduate assistant in 1991 under head coach John Cooper.

At Arizona last season, Rhoads coached the Wildcats to Pac-12-worsts of 39.8 points and 473 yards per game.