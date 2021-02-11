Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Friday, Feb. 12

DANCE@30FPS all day online (FREE) Ohio State’s Department of Dance presents DANCE@30FPS — a festival dedicated to innovative collaborations between filmmaking and dance. Streaming until March 12, this program features 12 dance short films from around the world, curated by students in the department.

World Fete Live 4 6 p.m. online (FREE) This Mardi Gras celebration will feature many international DJs, music and costumes this weekend.

OUR WINTER TALE: An Evening Featuring Anais Mitchell 7:30 p.m. online (FREE) Join Anais Mitchell, singer-songwriter, composer and lyricist of the hit musical “Hadestown,” for an evening of love songs. This concert for charity will accept donations for The Giving Fridge, community-stocked refrigerators located around Middlebury, Vermont.



Sunday, Feb. 14

Rachmaninoff for Valentine’s 3 p.m. online (FREE) Sunday at Central is hosting a piano and cello performance of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Cello Sonata.” The concert will be streamed live on their Facebook page and available later on YouTube.

The Many Faces of Love: Bill Cohen’s Annual Valentine Concert 7 p.m. online (FREE) This livestream concert will feature popular songs from artists such as John Denver, Sam Cooke, James Taylor and more. Available on Facebook, the event will also include trivia about love and romance.



Tuesday, Feb. 16

Shepherdess: “Tinker, Tailor” 7 p.m. online (FREE) Streaming on Facebook, this concert will feature violinist Hajnal Pivnick and singer Kayleigh Butcher performing the world premieres of Evan Williams, Paul Pinto, Yaz Lancaster, Bethany Younge, Annika Sokolofsky and more.



FOOD AND DRINK

Saturday, Feb. 13

Mardi Gras Bar Crawl Columbus 3 p.m. at Arena District Bars ($14) The Arena District will turn into Bourbon Street this weekend with a Mardi Gras celebration featuring Arena District bars. Tickets can be bought online or at the door for a higher fee of $20.



Sunday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Hot Mikey’s Takeover Kit At Home 6 p.m. online ($25) Join the founders of Mikey’s Late Night Slice and Hot Chicken Takeover for a virtual pizza party this Valentine’s Day. A heart-shaped pizza kit concocted collaboratively between the two restaurants is available for purchase and pickup prior to the live-streamed event.



ART AND FILM

Thursday, Feb. 11

Flicks for Free: “The Butler” & “Pariah” midnight online (FREE) With a valid BuckID, students can enjoy this back-to-back programming of Lee Daniels’ “The Butler,” a American historical drama film based on the life of a White House butler, and “Pariah,” a drama following a 17-year-old Black teenager navigating her identity as a lesbian.



Friday, Feb. 12

February Gallery: Kaleidoscope 6 p.m. at 400 W. Rich St. (FREE) Wild Goose Creative’s February gallery is Kaleidoscope — a collection of works that explore innovation, expression and reflection.

Virtual Screening Room Premiere: Minari 9 a.m. online ($12) “Minari,” the Golden Globe-nominated winner of the Sundance Film Festival 2020 U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize, will be streaming online thanks to the Gateway Film Center. The film follows a Korean-American family that moves to a farm in Arkansas in search of the “American Dream.”



Monday, Feb. 15

Collaborative Animals 11 a.m. at Hopkins Hall Gallery (FREE) In collaboration with the Hybrid Arts Lab, this collage installation explores the animal world and how we can learn from nature through photography and research from biologists.



Wednesday, Feb. 17

ReelAbilities Film Festival Columbus Presents: An Evening of Short Films 7 p.m. online (FREE) Free to stream until Feb. 19, the ReelAbilities Film Festival presents An Evening of Short Films. The festival includes five short films around the world that touch on topics of love, disability, family relations and more.



OTHER

Thursday, Feb. 11

2021 Virtual Lunar New Year Festival 5 p.m. online (FREE) The Chinese Community Center will host a three-day celebration for the Year of the Ox, filled with music, dancing, crafts and food demonstrations.

HerStory: A Celebration of Black Female Artists 7 p.m. online (FREE) Leadership and Arts Coalition and Jahné Brown are coming together to present this hour-long collection of work from Black women. The event will display music, poetry, multimedia works and visual art, along with opportunities for the artists to share their experiences as “Black women in today’s society and how that impacts a definition of success,” according to the event page.



Saturday, Feb. 13