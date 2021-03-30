As soon-to-be graduates and their families look forward to the first in-person Ohio State graduation ceremony since the start of the pandemic, the university has announced JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon will deliver the commencement address.

Dimon will be joined in the May 9 ceremonies by fellow speakers Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH-3), former NASA astronaut Ellen Ochoa and Moderna co-founder Robert Langer, according to a Tuesday university press release.

“This group of speakers offers a unique, wide-ranging perspective that mirrors that of our student body,” University President Kristina M. Johnson said in the release. “Buckeye students have a long and positive relationship with Chase, and I’m excited to hear Mr. Dimon speak. I know his experience and perspective will create an inspiring send-off for our graduates.”

The university will host two in-person ceremonies for the spring commencement ceremony and each graduate is allowed two guests. Graduates will sit with their guests and groups will be spaced out 6 feet apart.

Graduates will receive their diplomas on their way into the stadium at preassigned times, according to a March 17 university press release.

JPMorgan Chase employs more than 3,000 Ohio State alumni, according to the release. The company also hires about 100 interns and 90 full-time employees from the university each year.

In 2019, JPMorgan Chase donated $2.5 million into Ohio State’s Morrill Scholars Program and Young Scholars Program.

Beatty has represented much of Columbus and Ohio State’s campus in Congress since 2013 and currently serves as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and the Diversity and Inclusion subcommittee. She also served as senior vice president for outreach and engagement at Ohio State from 2008-12. She will receive an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree at the ceremony.

Ochoa was the first Hispanic and second female director of the Johnson Space Center from 2013-18, according to the release. She was the center’s 11th director. Her NASA career included a nine-day mission on the space shuttle Discovery in 1993, for which she became the first Hispanic woman in space, and three other trips to outer space. Ochoa has also received the Distinguished Service Medal, NASA’s top honor. Ohio State will confer her an honorary Doctor of Science degree at the ceremony.

Langer is a board member for and co-founded Moderna, one of the primary COVID-19 vaccine development and production companies. According to the release, Langer is the most cited engineer in history and has more than 1,400 issued and pending patents. Ohio State will confer him an honorary Doctor of Science degree at the ceremony.

Ohio State’s spring 2021 commencement ceremonies will be held May 9 in Ohio Stadium and virtually.