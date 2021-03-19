The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State celebrated its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine at the Schottenstein Center Friday.

Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief medical officer at the medical center, said more vaccines have been given at the Schottenstein Center in the last week than any other time during the pandemic. The medical center administered its first vaccines Dec. 14.

“It’s just been one of the more rewarding things I’ve done in my entire career to be a part of this team,” Thomas said. “When you think about it, our first doses arrived in mid-December — so just over three months ago — and we’ve gotten 100,000 doses in people’s arms.”