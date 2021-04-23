Two similar robberies of Ohio State students in the off-campus area at about noon Friday prompted a neighborhood safety notice Friday afternoon.

The first robbery occurred at about noon on Iuka Avenue near North Fourth Street. According to the notice, a male Ohio State student was tackled by two unknown men who stole his cell phone.

The second robbery occurred about 30 minutes later on East 15th Avenue between Indianola Avenue and Summit Street. Three unknown men on bicycles approached a male Ohio State student, demanded his belongings and stole his earbuds before fleeing westbound through an alley.

Neither victim reported seeing a weapon and no injuries were reported, according to the notice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.