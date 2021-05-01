Former Ohio State defensive lineman Tommy Togiai was taken in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns.

Togiai broke out during his first year as a starter in 2020, lining up next to All-American Haskell Garrett at defensive tackle for seven games.

During his pro day workout March 30, Togiai muscled 40 reps on the 225-pound bench press as he chased after the record of 49 set back in 2011.

Togiai registered three sacks — all of which came Oct. 30 at Penn State — and 23 tackles, including 4.5 for loss.

With his menacing presence on the defensive line, Ohio State limited opponents to 97.6 rushing yards per game last season, second-best in the Big Ten Conference. The 6-foot-2 tackle was named Second Team All-Big Ten.

Over his 33-game career over the last three seasons, Togiai made 49 tackles and 8.5 for loss at Ohio State while defending three passes and forcing a fumble.