With their first game just two months away, the Ohio State women’s basketball team came one step closer to the 2021-22 season after finding out their schedule Wednesday.

The Big Ten released their 18-game conference schedule, while the Buckeyes revealed its nonconference slate as well Wednesday. In conference play, each team will play a home-and-home series against five schools and face the remaining eight schools once — with four games at home and four on the road.

The Buckeyes, who finished seventh in the Big Ten last season with a 13-7 record –– 9-7 in conference play –– will travel to Purdue for their Big Ten opener Dec. 5. They will then welcome Indiana for their Big Ten home opener Dec. 12.

Ohio State will face rival Michigan twice this season — once at home and once on the road. The Buckeyes will travel to Ann Arbor Dec. 31 and host the Wolverines Jan. 27.

The Buckeyes will also play reigning Big Ten regular season and tournament champion Maryland twice — hosting the Terrapins Jan. 20 and travelling to College Park Feb. 17.

The Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis March 2-6.

In nonconference play, Ohio State has multiple marquee matchups.

Most notably, the Buckeyes host in-state rival Cincinnati Nov. 27 at the Covelli Center.

Ohio State also hits the road for a California road-trip in mid-December, taking on UCLA Dec. 19 and San Diego State Dec. 21.