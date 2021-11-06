One week ago, sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba may have thought he had a momentous touchdown before getting caught by a pair of Penn State defenders after running more than 50 yards.

Smith-Njigba made sure no Cornhusker could catch him Saturday. He scored on a 75-yard touchdown reception in which he shimmy-stepped three times and benefited from critical blocking by senior wide receiver Chris Olave in the second quarter.

Smith-Njigba totaled 15 receptions — breaking the program’s single-game record — and 240 yards through the air, the second-most in a ballgame of any Buckeye. He said he’s seen many opportunities throughout his career, and is glad he can cherish this one.

“It felt good. I just want to thank God and thank my teammates,” Smith-Njigba said. “You know, I’m just a little piece in this offense.”

Even if Smith-Njgiba thinks he’s a little part of the offense, he performed in a much needed, record-breaking way against Nebraska.

Prior to kickoff, No. 5 Ohio State announced that junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson was not available. Head coach Ryan Day needed someone to fill the void left by his leading receiver.

Smith-Njigba made it clear he’d have an impact early on, hauling in eight catches for 148 yards in the first half alone. Day said he hopes Wilson can return next week as the receiver is day-to-day with an unspecified injury, and his teammate said his presence was missed.

“I love playing with Garrett, man,” Smith-Njigba said. “It hurt me a little bit not to be on the field with him because that’s my brother. I love watching him play. He’s a great receiver or athlete as we know.”

Smith-Njigba fought physical battles, too. Day said he saw him dealing with cramps after halftime, leading to a rotation of receivers while Smith-Njigba worked through the kinks.

“We were a little out of whack there for a little while, but then he kind of got himself to again and came back,” Day said. “Not only did he perform, he was gritty out there.”

Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud threw over 400 yards for the third time this season and hooked up with Smith-Njigba for more than 41 percent of his completions.

Stroud said Smith-Njigba “is the reason I’m here at Ohio State,” citing that his second-year teammate played a large role during recruiting as the pair both hail from the class of 2020.

Now, the duo combine for big, explosive plays on the football field, and Stroud said he isn’t all too shocked to see it happen.

“He’s always been amazing. This doesn’t surprise me,” Stroud said. “To see him prevail and have a great game, I’m really happy for him.”

Smith-Njigba finished with 271 all-purpose yards upon adding 31 on punt returns — something Wilson often does.

But, Saturday was all about the emergence of Smith-Njigba. He proved that no matter the “little piece” of the offense, he could still write himself into the record books.

“I just try to be there when they need me, really,” Smith-Njigba said. “C.J., we have a nice little chemistry going. Offensive line protecting, him just getting me the ball, it’s been working out. Hopefully we can build on that.”