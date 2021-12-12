Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud finished fourth in the 2021 Heisman Trophy voting unveiled Saturday.

Alabama’s sophomore quarterback Bryce Young won the award, marking the second consecutive season a Crimson Tide player took home the Heisman. Michigan senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finished second and Pittsburgh redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett placed third.

Stroud earned 12 first place votes, 118 second place votes and 127 third place votes. Young received 684 first place tallies, overwhelmingly winning the Heisman with Hutchinson finishing with the second most top-ranked votes with 78.

Stroud started 11 of Ohio State’s 12 games, surpassing 300 passing yards in eight games and 400 in four. He totaled 3,862 yards through the air and threw 38 touchdowns. On stage during the presentation in New York City, Stroud said he overcame preseason uncertainty surrounding the first-year starter by leaning on his veteran teammates and his faith.

“I always kind of knew I was different from the rest of, like, my childhood and the kids I grew up with. I always knew that I was destined to do great things,” Stroud said. “Something in my spirit used to tell me just to go to work everyday and have a smile on my face.”

The California native swept a trio of Big Ten individual honors. Stroud earned the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year and Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year awards, extending streaks of five and three straight Buckeyes winners for offensive player and quarterback of the year, respectively.

Stroud overcame an injured throwing shoulder that saw head coach Ryan Day rest the gunslinger during Week 4. In the eight games following his return, Stroud threw 30 touchdowns — including 14 in Weeks 5-7 combined. During the Heisman presentation, Day said Stroud’s journey has allowed him to thrive when the going gets tough.

“You’ve seen him only get stronger when adversity hits,” Day said. “He’s a very special young man. The fire burns really hot inside of him.”

Perhaps Stroud’s “Heisman Moment” came Nov. 20 against Michigan State when he completed 32 of 35 passes for 432 yards and a program single-game record six touchdowns — all in a half and one series of football.

Quarterback Troy Smith is the most recent Buckeye to win the Heisman Trophy, doing so during the 2006 season. Smith threw for 2,542 yards and 30 touchdowns while guiding 12-0 Ohio State to the BCS Championship.