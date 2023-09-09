Ohio State’s home debut against Youngstown State showcased a mix of quarterback performances.

Juniors Kyle McCord and Devin Brown continue to compete for the starting quarterback role, with each displaying unique skills, including deep passes and quick scrambles.

In Saturday’s game, McCord threw for a career-high 258 yards and three touchdowns, the best statistical game from the pair. Still, head coach Ryan Day said he’s not ready to decide who the starting quarterback will be.

“We’ll look at it over this weekend and try to see if he’s taken that step and kind of where we’re going,” Day said. “I’m not ready to make a decision right now.”

McCord wasted no time proving his arm talent in front of an electrified home crowd. After starting the first drive on back-to-back runs from junior running back TreVeyon Henderson, McCord looked to make a big play down the field.

Less than two minutes into the quarter, he threw a 71-yard deep ball to junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. It was Harrison’s longest completion of his Ohio State football career.

The two connected six more times, as Harrison ended with 160 yards on seven receptions — nearly doubling the Penguins’ passing yards — before halftime. For McCord, it certainly helped having his high school teammate and longtime friend on the receiving end.

“That was cool, to see it finally come all the way from, you know, when we first started playing with each other sophomore year of high school to now, it’s been a long time coming,” McCord said. “So like I said, just continue to use that momentum and continue to use that experience and grow, you know, hopefully create more of those.”

Despite a second drive hindered by a 10-yard holding penalty from junior offensive tackle Josh Simmons, McCord continued to push the ball down the field. He connected with Harrison again on a tight 39-yard touchdown in double coverage.

Even more impressive, McCord completed the drive in under two minutes.

Day said the junior quarterback looked more poised and confident in the pocket than last week’s game against Indiana. His consistency and aggression led him to end the quarter with 157 yards while completing over 80 percent of his passes.

“I like how he came out of the gates playing well,” Day said.” You know, they’re fresh, they’re playing their best football in that first quarter, and you want to see us playing good football. He made some nice throws early on — that was good. He got himself into a rhythm and showed that he can make some of those throws, and that’s important. “

Although McCord performed his best collegiate first half, Day decided to start Brown in the second quarter. Day said he initially thought the sophomore quarterback was anxious but eventually settled in after a few snaps.

Brown connected with senior wide receiver Julian Fleming on a 12-yard pass for his first completion of the day. He also attempted a deep shot to Harrison, but the pass was ruled incomplete after what seemed to be early contact from his defender in the end zone.

Though Brown showed his ability to throw the football, his unique skills were evident in the running game. He escaped from the pocket and threw a bullet across his body, finding Gee Scott Jr. for 9 yards. Brown said he believes that as the season progresses, so will his confidence.

“As the preseason’s been getting a lot of reps with the ones, my confidence has been night and day difference from the year before, and it’s just going to keep growing the more I get in,” Brown said.

Another one of Brown’s biggest plays came late in the second quarter after flushing from the pocket. He ran out of bounds, but not before baiting Penguins linebacker Greg Benton into a late hit on the sidelines in front of the Buckeye bench.

This led to a fresh set of downs and perfect field position for Henderson to break the plain for another touchdown. Though Brown did not have McCord’s explosive plays, his ability to escape the pocket led the Buckeyes to extend their drives.

Despite limited playing time, Brown said he still feels it’s competitive between him and McCord.

“I’ve always felt like I was in the race, that’s never going to change for me.” Brown said. “I’m always going to think I’m the guy but we just got to do what’s best for the team and that’s what we’re doing. When our number is called, we got to go out there and help this team win.”

McCord said ultimately, the decision comes down to Day, but he will make the most of his opportunity when given the chance. McCord and Brown will have the chance to battle again Saturday when Ohio State faces Western Kentucky.