Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise both nationally and on Ohio State’s Columbus campus.

There have been more than 40 reports of catalytic converter thefts to University Police since September of 2021, University Police Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt said in a statement. Catalytic converters are exhaust emission devices that clean out pollutants, preventing them from entering the atmosphere.

The police reported 18 thefts in January, Bruce Allen, a University Police lieutenant, said. Allen said police have adjusted patrolling in response to the thefts.

“We’ve adjusted our patrol tactics to focus on parking lots, specifically in the West Campus area, because that’s where most of the parking lots are,” Allen said. “We also have implemented other technologies such as portable camera systems to help keep an eye on these parking lots remotely.”

Allen said most stolen catalytic converters are taken from hybrid cars, such as Toyota Priuses, because the metal used in those converters is more valuable than others.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converters contain multiple metals including rhodium, palladium and platinum. As of Feb. 8, rhodium was worth over $18,000 per ounce, platinum was worth over $1,100 per ounce and palladium was worth over $2,400 per ounce, according to Trading Economics.

Replacement catalytic converters, once stolen, can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000, according to the crime bureau.

Car owners can prevent thefts by purchasing an anti-theft device for the catalytic converter or parking in populated locations with light fixtures and cameras, according to the crime bureau. Motion sensor lights can deter thieves at personal parking locations.

In a letter from 1991, the Environmental Protection Agency outlined that catalytic converters should not be removed from cars, and missing the part would be considered illegal.

University spokesperson Dan Hedman said the thefts are not unique to the university area.

“It’s a trend not just at Ohio State, not just in the city of Columbus, but really around the whole country,” Hedman said. “We want to make sure that people that park on our campus know it’s an issue and know where to report if it happens.”

Individuals should report anyone lying underneath vehicles either on the street or in parking lots to University Police at 614-292-2121, Spears-McNatt said.