The Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the floor Sunday, coming off its third stoppage of seven or more days.

It got back in the win column, but a difficult road test looms over the program Wednesday.

The No. 16 Buckeyes (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) enter a house of horrors for Big Ten giants: Jersey Mike’s Arena. Sporting an 11-2 record at home, Rutgers (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten) has pulled off upsets over then-No. 1 Purdue Dec. 9, 2021, 2021, and, most recently, then-No. 13 Michigan State Saturday.

With the Scarlet Knights’ winning pedigree at home, head coach Chris Holtmann said Rutgers is an “elite team” when it plays in its arena.

“They are just tremendous at home. They’re a good team regardless; home or road, they fight you,” Holtmann said. “It’s really as challenging of an environment on the road as you’ll see in this league.”

While the Scarlet Knights shine at home, they are led by one of the Big Ten’s best defenses as they allow just 64.8 points per game — the second-best mark in the conference — while holding opponents to 40.8 percent shooting from the field and 45.2 percent shooting inside the arc, which ranks 25th in the nation per KenPom.

While the Scarlet Knights lock teams down inside the arc, opponents have found success from 3-point range where they’ve allowed teams to shoot 34.3 percent — which ranks in the bottom half of the conference. The Buckeyes shoot the 3-ball at a 37.1 percent clip, third-best in the Big Ten, and will likely need all five of their 35 percent-plus perimeter shooters to produce.

Rutgers senior guard Caleb McConnell is a pest on the perimeter, leading the Big Ten with 2.1 steals per game. McConnell’s steal percentage of 4.4 percent ranks 25th in the nation, according to KenPom.

While McConnell forces turnovers at a high level, sophomore center Clifford Omoruyi patrols the paint — amassing 1.2 blocks per game, which ranks fifth in the Big Ten.

“They’re talented and really well coached,” Holtmann said. “They have an elite defense.”

Omoruyi’s impact is not just limited to the defensive end, as the 6-foot-11 big man is one of three double-digit scorers on the Scarlet Knight’s roster — averaging 11.4 points per game. He also corrals a team-high eight rebounds per game.

Helping Omoruyi in the frontcourt is senior forward Ron Harper Jr., who leads Rutgers with 15.9 points per game behind 43 percent shooting from the field and 41.2 percent from 3-point range. Harper does it all for the Scarlet Knights, adding 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

While Harper and Omoruyi gash teams from the frontcourt, senior guard Geo Baker is also a scoring threat out of the backcourt. Baker produces 11.6 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Feeding Rutgers’ scoring trio is Big Ten assists leader and junior guard Paul Mulcahy, who dishes out 5.4 dimes per game.

With a trip to Piscataway, New Jersey, on the docket, graduate guard Cedric Russell said the Buckeyes cannot look past this Rutgers team, especially when it’s defending home floor.

“It’s February, almost March, so anybody can beat anybody and get hot,” Russell said.

As the Buckeyes head into hostile territory, Holtmann said his squad will need to put together a well-rounded performance to escape Jersey Mike’s Arena with a win.

“It’s going to take as good of an effort as we’ve had all year, I really believe that,” Holtmann said. “It’s just a different situation with fans, so I think it’s going to take as complete of a game, certainly, as we’ve played on the road all year.”

The Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights tip off at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network.