Editing videos Wednesday took longer than expected, and I was scrambling to find a pizza place to review because a lot of the audience-suggested joints were, unfortunately, closed.

Next week, I’m hoping to get around to reviewing some suggestions, and I apologize to followers who are waiting to see me try their favorite local pizza.

I went down my “to-review” list, and the only place that wasn’t already closed or closing within the half-hour was Cottage Inn. In a way, I lucked out.

The shop, located at 2167 N. High St., can easily get confused with The Library Bar, as both places sport an orange color run and similar signs. However, if you walk in to the right door, you’ll be greeted by black-and-white tile and wooden tables and booths that add a classic feel to the place.

I walked out with my standard pepperoni pizza, and instead of setting up my camera just outside of the shop as I usually do, I went around to the back alley.

It probably wasn’t the safest location, but it was certainly the brightest. I gave my car keys a half-turn in the ignition and flipped on the headlights.

It was, as the kids say, a gritty performance, and a pleasant one at the end of the day.

Fighting the urge to stare down every passing car in the back alley, I focused my energy on the pizza. What stared back at me was a fairly bland-looking pie that looked like a mix between one from Pizza Hut and a $5 value pizza from Little Caesars.

The pizza was greasy, and I thought that would lead to a significant downgrade in my opinion of its taste. However, all it left me with was dirty hands, and the grease surprisingly enhanced the flavor of each bite.

Cottage Inn’s sauce had a sweet and tangy taste to it, adding a nice second layer to the pizza. The top layer — the pepperoni and cheese — was nothing extraordinary, but it didn’t have to be. Cottage Inn did a great job of not ruining an already good thing.

The crust had a nice crunch to it, but points were docked for being a little too sharp in some areas. You know when you bite down, chew a few times and have to wince at the stabbing sensation in your mouth?

Overall, I thought very highly of Cottage Inn. Despite the favoritism I tend to show South Campus, they know their pizza up north.

Another nice element about Cottage Inn is just like Sicilia — the best pizza I’ve had so far — the shop is located next to some popular North Campus bars, and the greasy slice may provide the cherry on top of a night out.

And, although I didn’t try it while I was up there, it was probably better than the original Ann Arbor, Michigan, location.

Rating: 8.1/10