Junior forward Kenzie Hauswirth’s two-goal game gave No. 2 Ohio State a victory over No. 3 Wisconsin 2-1 Saturday at the Ohio State Ice Rink to sweep the final series in the regular season.

Hauswirth said she was glad the Buckeyes could get a victory for the seniors.

“I know I’ve only been here for one year, but I already feel so close to them,” Hauswirth said. “Even I shed a couple of tears. It was so special to get a sweep for them and win our last home game of the season.”

The Buckeyes’ (25-6-0) 25th win of the season surpassed the single-season record for the program. Head coach Nadine Muzerall said the Buckeyes dominated the game and she was proud of how they channeled their emotions during the game.

“It is so difficult to play a team with that much talent back-to-back and turning around and having to do that again, especially on a night like tonight when there are so many emotions,” Muzerall said.

Eleven senior and fifth-year Buckeyes were honored in a pregame ceremony with their families. Ohio State senior forward Sophie Jaques said the senior ceremony is always a fun part of the season and it was nice to celebrate with everyone’s families.

“It’s great to show our appreciation for the seniors as everyone’s given something to the program,” Jaques said.

Ohio State sophomore goaltender Amanda Thiele saved 22 shots and had a 0.957 save percentage. Muzerall said she thought Thiele played with a steady and calm demeanor.

“She stopped some of the better goal scorers in the country and she just shut them down,” Muzerall said. “That’s what you need in your goaltender.”

Neither the Buckeyes nor the Badgers (23-6-4) could get on the board in the first period. Ohio State outshot Wisconsin 11-8 in the period.

The Buckeyes broke the game’s silence within the first two minutes of the second period, as Hauswirth scored the first goal of the game.

Hauswirth was not finished, as she got the puck past Wisconsin redshirt junior goaltender Cami Kronish once again, giving the Buckeyes a 2-0 lead in the middle of the second period. Hauswirth’s second goal marked her third score in the series after netting a goal in Friday’s game.

Hauswirth said her two goals were made possible by her teammates being by the net and ready to set her up.

“I finally had the confidence to shoot the puck, so it was fun to contribute and be a part of it,” Hauswirth said.

Wisconsin fifth-year forward Daryl Watts got the Badgers on the board with less than three minutes left in the second period, making it a 2-1 game. The Buckeyes outshot the Badgers 24-7 in the period.

The third period was scoreless, resulting in a 2-1 Buckeye victory to end the regular season. The Buckeyes outshot the Badgers 45-23.

Jaques said it was a team effort sweeping a top-three ranked team.

“Everyone contributed and played their roles,” Jaques said. “I think it’s really good for us to have going into the playoffs and we will for sure build on this in the future.”

Muzerall said every team resets before the playoffs and the Buckeyes need to be prepared to tackle whatever comes their way.

“It’s anybody’s game,” Muzerall said. “You can not take anybody for granted, respect everybody, but continue to ride this train and keep the momentum that we’ve had the past few weeks.”

Although Ohio State senior goaltender Andrea Braendli returned from the 2022 Winter Olympics Saturday, Muzerall said Ohio State volunteer goalie coach Bailey Seagraves and the coaching staff will make their decision on which goaltender will start in the playoffs this week.

“We always say, ‘Every Monday is a tryout and all week is a tryout,’ so we will see who is competing,” Muzerall said. “It’s a good problem that we have.”

The Buckeyes will play in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s Quarterfinals next weekend against No. 7 St. Cloud State. The best-of-three series begins Friday at OSU Ice Rink at 6 p.m.

This story was updated at 9:10 p.m. to reflect the Buckeyes’ announced opponent in the WCHA Quarterfinals.