Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger told spring 2022 graduates that they will bring prosperity to future generations at Ohio State’s 430th commencement Sunday.

The ceremony was held in-person inside Ohio Stadium without guest limitations or social distancing requirements for the first time in three years. It was also live-streamed with over 3,000 viewers. Gelsinger said the graduates should take pride in the work they have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’ve been through something extraordinary — a global pandemic,” Gelsinger said. “And here you are. You should be very, very proud.”

The university honored about 12,439 graduates, with 9,161 in attendance inside the stadium, Senior Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers said. Of the graduates, there were 9,229 Bachelors and Associate degrees, 1,945 Masters, 296 Doctorates and 969 graduate professional degrees.

Gelsinger said this year’s graduates will help the world through technology and will influence what comes in the future.

“We cannot stand still, we must move forward faster to the future,” Gelsinger said. “It is up to us? No, it is up to you, today’s graduating class, to define this era that is before us.”

Gelsinger spoke about his background, growing up in rural Pennsylvania and becoming interested in technology, which led him to work at Intel for 30 years. Gelsinger said he was pushed out of the company before returning 11 years later to become the company’s CEO.

Gelsinger spoke about Intel’s plan to invest $20 billion into building a new plant in the Columbus area, as well as pledge $100 million in partnerships with Ohio educational institutions. He said the plant will be the “largest, most advanced” factory for semiconductor chips in the world.

Gelsinger said the plant is expected to create thousands of jobs for future Ohio State graduates. He then gave graduates advice for their future careers, saying it is important to have mentors, be “audacious” and have passion for what you believe.

“Never lose that excitement, that drive,” Gelsinger said. “Live your life in a relentless pursuit for what is right.”

University President Kristina M. Johnson awarded honorary doctorate degrees to four individuals at the ceremony— including Gelsinger; Freeman A. Hrabowski, a civil rights advocate and the president of the University of Maryland; Grace Wahba, a statistician and former professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who worked in subjects ranging from GPS satellites to climate science; and Rob Portman, a current Ohio senator.

Johnson also presented two Distinguished Service Awards to Caroline Whitacre, Senior Vice President for research at the university as well as Robert Wright, a real-estate businessman and Ohio State alumnus.

Johnson, in the final speech to the graduates, said she has enjoyed working with them throughout their time at the university and looks forward to what they will do after college.

“The world needs your energy, your imagination and your kindness, and I hope you apply them everywhere you can,” Johnson said. “Congratulations to all of you, and please stay in touch, I cannot wait to see what you accomplish next.”