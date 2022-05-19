Who doesn’t appreciate a house that feels like a 1970s time capsule?

SOL614, a flea market held at a ‘70s Frank Lloyd Wright-style house at 1073 Ravine Ridge Drive in Worthington, will open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Heather McCloud, owner of the house and local shop The Brass Hand, said.

McCloud said one of the main draws for the market is the house itself, which creates a distinctive environment for its attendees with its vintage and eclectic vibe.

“It’s very unique in that, you know, it’s a private residence,” McCloud said. “We’re all designing our booths beforehand to create a really special environment for our customers so that we can really showcase each maker. Each artist can really showcase their work in a completely different way than a quick pop-up market where maybe they have an hour to set up beforehand.”

SOL614 will feature vintage-style clothing and furniture, jewelry, artwork,skincare goods, live performances, food and interactive booths, McCloud said.

Tickets for the event can be bought on The Brass Hand’s website, starting at $5.

Dani Sage, the owner of Good Vibes Hive, a local boutique and metaphysical shop in Columbus, said this is her first year being a vendor in SOL614. Sage said she’s most looking forward to having the market in the house, which she has visited before.

“I love being in that house,” Sage said. “This will be my third time and just the energy of that house and the intention that Heather puts into everything she does is so exciting as a vendor.”

This is SOL614’s second year operating, with around 1,000 people attending last year, McCloud said. After the success of its first year, McCloud said vendors loved working with SOL614.

“To this day, it was a record breaking sales day for every single vendor that attended last year,” McCloud said. “Yeah, I mean, people were like, to this day, they’re just, like, ‘I’ve never made that much money.’ And for me, too, it was a bigger day for me than even my grand opening was.”

This year, McCloud said they are limiting the capacity to 2,000 people, requiring each ticket holder to go at a specific time block. This was done in order to control traffic and give customers a chance to see the whole market, McCloud said.

Other vendors include Luna y Tierra Candles, Lost Petal Pottery, Dxtrose Paintings, MercadOH vintage shop. Live performances will include soul and pop band Honey and Blue.

Sage said a flea market like this is special because attendees are intentionally coming to support the local businesses.

“I’ve done markets before at breweries and things, and people come to shop for sure, but sometimes they show up and they don’t even know an event was going on,” Sage said. “I think people for this particular event show up just really wanting to support all the vendors there in a way that I don’t think you see at a normal market.”

McCloud said her motivation to put on the market is very important to her.

“It’s just part of my soul to bring community together and uplift artists and so, to have the space to do an event of this caliber, you know, maybe it’s selfish, but it’s extremely fulfilling to me personally,” McCloud said.

This flea market adds to the number of ways the Columbus community shows up for those who own small businesses, Sage said.

“Columbus especially has such a supportive, amazing community when it comes to these markets and supporting their small businesses,” Sage said. “I just get so excited for any event that I get to be out in front of my community.”