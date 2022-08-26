After spending four years sidelined with several knee injuries, Kamryn Babb was set to finally break out in his fifth year as a wide receiver for the Buckeyes.

However, Babb suffered another knee injury in preseason camp, which will make his return to the football field more complicated.

“I just kind of nicked it up a little bit a few days ago,” Babb said. “So, I’m just taking precautions and just kind of trying to take it slow, day by day, and make sure I’m full-go, and I’m able to get out there.”

While the knock will limit Babb’s availability in the near future, he said it is not as severe as his previous injuries.

“Really, the timeline is just based off how I feel,” Babb said. “No surgery was needed or anything like that, so now I’m just kind of going based off my body and then talking to the trainers and stuff and seeing what they think.”

Last fall, Babb was voted as one of six Ohio State football captains, despite being out for the entire season. This upcoming season, Babb was looking forward to combining his locker room role with on-field production.

Babb was voted a captain for his second time ahead of the 2022 season in addition to receiving the Block “O” jersey, representing “toughness, accountability and the highest of character” in recognition of former defensive end Bill Willis, who broke the color barrier in the NFL.

Fellow wide receiver sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. said he believes Babb’s mental fortitude will serve him well as he enters his second-straight season as a captain.

“Kam is probably one of the most mentally tough people that I’ve ever encountered, so I know he’s going to battle through any injuries, any setbacks, as he continues to deal with throughout his career,” Harrison said. “He comes in with a smile on his face every day, always uplifting his teammates. So I mean, he’s a captain for a reason.”

As Babb works to complete a years-long journey of injury and recovery, the idea of helping others is a major motivation.

“It is bigger than me, and that is one of the reasons that I’m still going and still striving,” Babb said. “I know this life is hard and it’s just a game. This is a game and this game is hard, and we love it. But at the same time, I know so many people are going through so many different things, and if my story can touch somebody else, that’s more than I could ever ask.”

Babb said his coaches have also played an important role in getting him mentally prepared to eventually return to game speed.

“I think the key part that’s kind of overlooked is the mental aspect of, you know, trusting yourself and trusting your abilities,” Babb said. “Hearing that from them has really helped me go far through this journey.”

While Babb is unlikely to be ready in time for Ohio State’s season opener against No. 5 Notre Dame Sept. 3, he is still practicing with a knee brace. Considering Babb’s history with injuries, and Ohio State’s vast collection of talent at the receiver position, Babb’s progress is being monitored with caution.

“I want to be out there, but I don’t want to be out there if I know I can’t help the team to the best way of my abilities,” Babb said. “I’m just trying to look at my situation and trying to determine, ‘Can I really help this team win?’”

While the exact date of Babb’s full return remains unknown, teammate and 2021 team leader in receiving yards junior Jaxon Smith-Njigba is confident Babb will play an important role when the time comes.

“Kam is a playmaker. Every time they throw him the ball, I have confidence he’s going to make the play,” Smith-Njigba said. “When he’s back out there, I’m sure it’s going to be the same.”

Despite the many challenges Babb has faced and continues to face, he still believes his time to shine will come.

“I’m very confident and I’m going to be confident until the day — whatever day that is — where I say I’m done,” Babb said. “I’m going to be confident until that day comes, so I’m going to go until I can’t go anymore.”