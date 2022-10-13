Columbus City Council members and the Department of Public Safety proposed restrictions on food cart vendors along the Short North and University districts July 21, with the council finishing its first draft of potential changes last week.

The city proposed changes — including requiring vendors to close at 2 a.m. instead of 3 a.m. and creating a stricter permit system for where and when vendors can set up carts. As vendors face the loss of business, neighborhood representatives and city officials, like Robert Clark, director of the Columbus Department of Public Safety, said this change will make the streets safer.

Department of Public Safety Personal Relations Specialist Angela Reighard said in an email the Department of Public Safety heard complaints from residents about late-night violent or disruptive behavior.

“We heard concerns of residents and began working months ago to examine the issue of crowds of intoxicated people congregating after the bars close, engaging in disruptive, sometimes violent behavior,” Reighard said. “These incidents have led to a variety of crimes, including fights, assaults, and shootings.”

Clark said he believes crime has spiked in areas, like the Short North, because of mass congregations around vendors.

However, food card vendors are not happy with the new restrictions, fearing the change in hours might negatively impact their business.

Medhat Mokhtar, owner of Fresh House street cart, said although he witnesses some disruptive behavior, his business mostly relies on people coming out from the nightclubs, and these restrictions might cause him to lose sales.

Mokhtar said he supports creating direct communication between the vendors and police officers in order to tell them when disruption is happening.

The Short North Alliance, a group that advocates for the off-campus areas, said in a statement they were on board with the proposal. The alliance covers the Short North Arts District, High Street, East Fifth Avenue and North Fourth Street.

The group said they will advocate for new off-campus guidelines to “support the district’s thriving, vibrant community.”

“The Short North Alliance believes that some restrictions on mobile food vending late at night will support public safety and the well-being of those who live, work and visit the Short North Arts District,” the group said.

Citizens and stakeholders will have the opportunity to attend public hearings where they can share concerns with City Council Members when the city council holds meetings Mondays at 5 p.m.