The Buckeyes are back on the road as they travel to State College, Pennsylvania, in their latest Top 25 matchup.

Join Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh as he recaps recent headlines around Ohio State athletics, including the undefeated women’s ice hockey team and the men’s soccer team with the Big Ten Tournament on the horizon.

Listen as Kishpaugh alongside Sports Editor Jacob Benge, Sports LTV Producer Casey Smith and Assistant Sports LTV Producer Gabe Burggraf discuss the Buckeyes ahead of Saturday’s game at No. 13 Penn State.